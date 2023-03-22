Colorado shelter dog "Joey Turbo" rolls into a new forever home

It's the happiest of endings for a dog that arrived at the Riverdale Animal Shelter in rough shape. The stray dog, now named Joey Turbo, had dental issues, a matted coat and limited use of his hind legs.

The shelter suspects the hind leg issues may be the result of previous trauma that caused either a break in his back or intervertebral disc disease. IVDD is a condition that affects the back of an animal. It is caused from changes in the disc material between the back bones which can then protrude outward towards the spinal cord, causing pain. Luckily, Joey Turbo does not appear to have any pain along the spinal cord.

The caring staff cleaned up Joey Turbo and fitted him for a wheelchair so he can run around like all the other dogs. And now he's been adopted into a loving home.

The Riverdale Animal Shelter provides sheltering services for the cities of Brighton, Commerce City, Federal Heights, Northglenn, and Thornton, the towns of Bennett, Hudson, and Lochbuie, as well as Unincorporated Adams County.

You can support the shelter by donating money or shopping its wishlist.