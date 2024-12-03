Watch CBS News
Stabbed, burned and abandoned in a Colorado park, dog saved by Foothills Animal Shelter

By Laura Phillips

/ CBS Colorado

A dog named Butterfly is alive and well after a brutal case of abuse. Staff at Foothills Animal Shelter say months ago the dog was found alone in a park suffering from apparent stab wounds and severe burns.

butterfly-burn-treatment-copy.jpg
Foothills Animal Shelter

The shelter says staff there spent weeks caring for the dog, giving her skin grafts, burn treatments and surgical procedures.

butterfly-in-foster-home-2-copy.jpg
Foothills Animal Shelter

Butterfly made a remarkable recovery and is now living in a happy home.

butterfly-healing-progress-copy.jpg
Foothills Animal Shelter

Foothills Animal Shelter is hoping Butterfly's story will encourage the community to donate to the shelter. On Colorado Gives Day, which is Dec. 10, MetLife Pet Insurance will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $40,000.

You can donate at foothillsanimalshelter.org/coloradogives

Laura Phillips

Laura Phillips is the Managing Editor at CBS News Colorado. She oversees the station's daily news coverage and works closely with the reporters.

