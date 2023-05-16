Watch CBS News
Doctor moving practice from Idaho to Colorado to avoid abortion restrictions

A doctor is moving her practice to Colorado to avoid strict "abortion restrictions" some other states are implementing.

Dr. Lauren Miller specializes in maternal fetal medicine and high risk pregnancies. She has been treating women and performing abortions in Boise, Idaho, for the last five years. That state recently passed a near-total abortion ban.

"We have a death exception and that is it without any other guidelines. If I don't act fast enough to save your life, prevent you from getting septic, I could be liable for civil cases ... malpractice. But if I act too quickly and I'm not 100% certain that the patient is going to die from the complication she's sustaining, then I could be guilty of a felony," said Miller.

Miller says of the nine full-time maternal fetal medicine physicians in Idaho, five of them will have left by the end of this year.

