DNC Day 3: Here's what to expect from the third day of the Democratic convention

The Democratic National Convention continues on Wednesday as Day 3 gets underway in Chicago, with a focus on how the party's new ticket plans to fight for Americans' freedoms.

The second day of the convention featured an exuberant presentation of support for the Harris-Walz ticket by the assembled delegates. State by state, delegations rallied around Vice President Kamala Harris' nomination for president Tuesday in a ceremonial roll call vote, with prominent Democrats — and celebrities like rapper Lil Jon and actor Eva Longoria — representing their states.

Former President Barack Obama headlined the second night of the convention, delivering a spirited address about his hope for the future and an earnest tribute to his former vice president, Mr. Biden, while issuing stark warnings about Donald Trump returning to the White House. The night also included speeches from former first lady Michelle Obama and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, among others. And the most anticipated appearances — from Harris and her running mate — are still ahead.

What's on the agenda?

The third day of the Democratic National Convention gets underway at the United Center in Chicago on Aug. 21, 2024. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Each day of the convention features a theme related to the tagline, "For the People, For Our Future." Wednesday's theme is "A Fight for Our Freedoms," where the party is set to highlight how Harris will work to protect Americans' freedoms, while portraying Trump as a threat to the same principles.

The Day 3 programming got underway at 5:30 p.m. CT, or 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who's speaking?

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is set to deliver the keynote address as he officially accepts the vice presidential nomination and makes his introduction on the national stage.

The list of speakers includes former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and many others.

The Democratic National Committee released the full list of tonight's speakers:

Alex Hornbrook , executive director of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

, executive director of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

of New Jersey Sri Rakesh Bhatt of the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple

of the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple Bishop Leah D. Daughtry , the House of the Lord Churches

, the House of the Lord Churches Jaime Harrison , chairman of the Democratic National Committee

, chairman of the Democratic National Committee Mini Timmaraju , president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All

, president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund

president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund Cecile Richards , former Planned Parenthood president

, former Planned Parenthood president Kelley Robinson , president of the Human Rights Campaign

, president of the Human Rights Campaign Jessica Mackler , president of EMILYs List

, president of EMILYs List María Teresa Kumar , founding President and CEO of Voto Latino

, founding President and CEO of Voto Latino Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York

of New York Mayor Aftab Pureval of Cincinnati

of Cincinnati Mayor Cavalier Johnson of Milwaukee

of Milwaukee Rashawn Spivey and Deanna Branch , lead pipe removal advocates

, lead pipe removal advocates Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware

of Delaware Rep. Grace Meng of New York

of New York Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida

of Florida Suzan DelBene , chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg , parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin

, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin Maren Morris , American singer-songwriter

, American singer-songwriter Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas

of Texas Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut

of Connecticut Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, Texas

of Bexar County, Texas Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, chair of the House Democratic Caucus

of California, chair of the House Democratic Caucus Carlos Eduardo Espina , content creator

, content creator Olivia Troye , former Trump administration national security official

, former Trump administration national security official Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi

of Mississippi Sgt. Aquilino Gonell , retired U.S. Capitol Police officer

, retired U.S. Capitol Police officer Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey

of New Jersey Olivia Julianna, content creator

content creator Performance by Stevie Wonder

Kenan Thompson , American comedian and actor

, American comedian and actor Mindy Kaling

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York

of New York Former President Bill Clinton

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California

of California Gov. Josh Shapiro Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Alexander Hudlin

Jasper Emhoff

Arden Emhoff

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada

of Nevada Performance by Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate

National Youth Poet Laureate Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland

of Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Performance by John Legend and Sheila E.

and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

of Minnesota Benjamin Ingman , former Walz student

, former Walz student Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, vice presidential nominee

vice presidential nominee Benediction by William Emmanuel Hall, lead Pastor of St. James Church in Chicago

How to watch the 2024 DNC with cable

CBS television stations will have coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET during the four days. Find your local CBS station here.

How to watch the 2024 DNC without cable

CBS News 24/7 will have coverage of the convention throughout the day, and will stream each night's keynote speeches on your mobile or streaming device.