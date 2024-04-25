See the Top 5 Colorado counties where distracted driving crashes were investigated

The Colorado State Patrol on Thursday released a list of the counties where they investigated the highest number of distracted driving crashes last year.

Chris Rogers / Getty Images

The top five counties where the 2023 data shows "inattentive to driving" crashes appear to have happened were Adams County (1), Douglas County (2), El Paso County (3), Jefferson County (4) and Larimer County (5).

"Driving should never come second to any other task in the car," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, the chief of the CSP.

The data also shows that the highest number of distracted driving incidents in Colorado were in the summer and that people in their 20s and 30s were responsible for the highest number of incidents.

"Remember, we are all out on the roads together. There's no lane reserved for you, so you can drive distracted safely. Make driving your primary focus and arrive safely at your destination," CSP said in a news release.

Packard said troopers investigated a total of 566 distracted driving crashes last year where there was a major injury or someone was killed.