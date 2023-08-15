Schools design atmosphere of belonging for displaced students in Jefferson County

There was a lot of heartbreak when the district announced more than a dozen elementary schools would have to Close due to decreased enrollment. Today a lot of insecure young students arrived at their new school hoping to make new friends.

It's a new school year in Colorado and a new beginning for the displaced students in the Jefferson County School District. That includes students at schools like Hackberry Hill Elementary School in Arvada.

Don Klene, the principal, was outside greeting students upon their arrival on Tuesday morning.

"What we have to keep in mind is this is a trauma for families and students to lose their school," Klene said.

Earlier this year the district announced it would close 16 elementary schools due to declining enrollment.

Megan Siracusa is one of the parents who has had to prepare their child for a new school.

"So what do we have to go to school? We have a notebook," she said to her daughter Perri who is starting at Stober Elementary School.

"I think it will be a good transition. It'll be fun. It's not much further away," Siracusa said.

Jeffco Public Schools administrators still have to figure out what to do with most of the closed elementary schools. Campbell School in Arvada is to be used for early childhood education. Sheridan Green School goes back to Westminster.

There is a four step process the district is using to evaluate what each closed school will eventually be used for.

Superintendent Tracy Dorland told CBS News Colorado, "Nobody ever wants to close the school and unfortunately in Jefferson County that was something we had to face last year."

And now, Dorland says, the new students are being welcomed by teachers, administrators -- and even mascots -- to their new school, to create an atmosphere of belonging.