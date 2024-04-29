Dinosaur National Monument considers proposal to increase campground fees on Colorado's Western Slope

Another set of campgrounds in Colorado could raise fees. The National Park Service is asking the public to weigh in on the decision.

The proposed increases are based on comparability studies. Dinosaur National Monument officials last raised amenity fees in 2016.

Dinosaur National Monument National Park Service

Right now, prices for the park's seven campgrounds range from $6 to $40 during peak season. The average price of the 2025 proposed fee increase during the high season would be around $20. Acting Dinosaur National Monument Superintendent Jason Griswold says that the park hopes to sustain an affordable experience but needs an increase in funds to provide quality visitor services and maintain facilities.

If you would like to submit a comment, head to the National Park Service website between May 1 and June 1, or send an email with "proposed camping fees" in the subject line.

Dinosaur National Monument encompasses more than 210,000 acres and is about 300 miles west of the city of Denver. Many people enjoy river rafting, hiking, camping and exploring the many different activities the terrain has to offer on Colorado's Western Slope.