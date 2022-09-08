Watch CBS News
Local News

Dinosaur fossil discovered in Colorado could sell for $500,000

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Dinosaur skeleton found in Colorado is for sale
Dinosaur skeleton found in Colorado is for sale 00:33

A dinosaur fossil discovered in Colorado is going on sale next month in Paris. The dinosaur was discovered in 2019 during roadwork on private land. 

dinosaur-skeleton-auction-4vo-transfer-frame-963.jpg
CBS

The fossil could sell for close to $500,000. 

Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at previous auctions, the iguanodon stands just 4 feet and measures nearly 10 feet long. 

dinosaur-skeleton-auction-4vo-transfer-frame-1145.jpg
CBS

Experts believe the creature roamed the Earth more than 150 million years ago. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 8:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.