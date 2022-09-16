Funeral takes place Friday for fallen Arvada police officer Dillon Vakoff

Friends, family and first responders are saying goodbye on Friday to Arvada police officer Dillon Vakoff who died in the line of duty. Vakoff was killed after responding to a disturbance call last weekend.

ARVADA POLICE

It happened on Sunday morning on the 6700 block of 51st Avenue. Family members said the disturbance started on Saturday and was a dispute over children. Investigators say the suspect -- Sonny Thomas Almanza, 31 -- fired a gun and shot a woman and Vakoff at the scene early Sunday morning.

When Vakoff was hit, his partner tried to save him. He later died at the hospital.

Vakoff had been with the Arvada Police Department since 2017. He was a military veteran who served for 6 years with the U.S. Air Force and had the rank of staff sergeant. He was an Arvada local, who graduated from Ralston Valley High School in 2012.

The funeral service for Dillon Vakoff will take place at Flatirons Community Church on South Boulder Road in Lafayette. It will begin at 10 a.m. at and is open to the public with nearby parking available.

Anyone interested in supporting Vakoff's family and loved ones can make a donation by visiting the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. Arvada Police confirmed this will be the only official donation site for the fallen officer.

