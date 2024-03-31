Rockslide in Colorado closes Dillon Dam Road in Summit County

Dillon Dam Road in Summit County was closed on Sunday due to a rockslide, Summit County Government confirmed on social media.

SUMMIT COUNTY

According to the post, a geo tech company will evaluate the safety and stability of the rocky hillside along the stretch of Dillon Dam Road before crews can start clearing debris. ⁠

In April 2023, there was a series of small rockslides that also forced closures, so that same month, Summit County put out an invitation bid to contractors for rock scaling and anchor repair or replacement on Dillon Dam Road. But as of March 2024, it's unconfirmed if the county has gone into agreement yet with a contractor at the time of the new rockslide.

Back in 2019, Dillon Dam Road also underwent a closure for rockfall mitigation.