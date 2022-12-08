Different migrant group settles at church: 'I wanted to come, because this is a country with power and it allows you to become someone in life'

Over the last few months, the city of Denver has seen more and more migrants arrive in the city, with little to no information on how they are getting here.

On Tuesday, at least 150 Venezuelans arrived in the city unannounced, prompting the city to open an emergency shelter at a recreation center. A second bus with an additional 19 migrants arrived at the rec center on Wednesday. Mikayla Ortega, the communications manager with the Denver Office of Emergency Management, said the city will activate its emergency operations center on Thursday.

But why are so many choosing Denver?

Just a week ago a different group of Venezuelan migrants arrived in Denver, and they're now seeking refuge at a local church after a man they met along the way gave them the phone number for a pastor here. The group of 15 is temporarily living at the church with family, and other Venezuelans they met along their journey.

"It was a blessing that we would find a person who would give us support and help put a roof over our heads," said Daniela, who's staying at the church with her husband and three kids.

Many of those in the group started their journeys to the U.S. in early October. Jumping from country to country, and city to city, they worked in every place to get enough money to travel to their next destination.

"It was a very dangerous trek," said Mari, who took the journey solo and left her kids behind. "Many people lost their lives. A 10-year-old girl died on the way."

Daniela and Mari declined to give their last names out of fear of deportation and CBS News Colorado is blurring the faces of the minors for their privacy.

The group crossed the border in El Paso, Texas. From there, a church took them in and gave them shelter for a few days. But because many border towns are already spread thin, those like Daniela and Mari were instructed to travel to areas that have more resources, like Denver or Los Angeles. They said Denver is also looked at as a sanctuary city.

"It's one of the first cities that they'll tell you to go to, Denver and Albuquerque, so you buy the ticket, because what you want is to get out of El Paso because of Immigration and Customs Enforcement," Daniela said.

Mari and Daniela also told CBS Colorado they bought their own bus tickets to come Denver, and none of them know anybody here. Some of them worked in Mexico selling bottles of water at the border to raise enough money for transport.

After a long journey, this group is now resting their feet. Mari and Daniela want to work soon and provide for their families. All the migrants at the shelter are looking for long-term housing. Daniela and Mari hope to leave their little grain of sand in this country, and hopes the community will give them a chance.

"I wanted to come, because this is a country with power and it allows you to become someone in life," said Mari. "Not all of us come with bad intentions. Please give us an opportunity."

If you'd like to help this group of migrants, contact Juanis Vaquera at 720-751-6814.