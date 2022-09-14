Watch CBS News
Dick's Sporting Goods Park hosts new community vaccine site

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Coloradans have more opportunity to to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Commerce City starting this week. 

Dick's Sporting Goods Park will begin hosting a community vaccine site Thursday.

Visit the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment website to sign up

All age groups will be served at this vaccine site. 

Vaccinations offered: Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, Pfizer Covid Age 6MO- 4YRS Maroon Cap, Pfizer Covid Age 5-11 Orange Cap, Pfizer Covid-19 Gray Cap, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Moderna 6MO-5YRS, Moderna Ped 6-11YRS, Novavax COVID-19, MOD Bivalent Booster 18+YRS, PFR Bivalent Booster 12+YRS. 

Clinic operations and hours are currently listed as 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

