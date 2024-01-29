Dia may look like a house cat, but this Geoffroy's cat will make her home at the Denver Zoo

Meet Dia who has a pretty interesting backstory. The 4-year-old Geoffroy's cat is now making her home at the Denver Zoo.

The wild cat was confiscated at Denver International Airport in 2022 by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. She came to live at the zoo after she was confiscated at DIA and taken to a CPW wildlife rehabilitation facility. She had been illegally transported on a commercial flight.

Dia lived behind the scenes at The Edge exhibit which features two tigers on display to the public.

Dia is making her home at the Denver Zoo. The Geoffroy's cat was confiscated at Denver International Airport after being illegally transported. Denver Zoo

Now that the investigation has been closed, Dia will stay at the Denver Zoo permanently. She is currently living behind the scenes in the zoo's Feline Building. She will remain indoors until the tree kangaroos move to their new Down Under habitat set to open later this year.

Additional Information from the Denver Zoo:

Geoffroy's cats are small, wild cats native to southern and central regions of South America. Although they have a similar size and appearance to domestic cats, they are a wild species and should not be considered a pet. Here at Denver Zoo, we're honored to provide Dia with the best possible care and ensure she has everything she needs to thrive in her new home.