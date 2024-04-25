Dia del Niño this Sunday offers free admission to Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Dia del Niño on Sunday: Denver Museum of Nature & Science is free

Dia del Niño on Sunday: Denver Museum of Nature & Science is free

Dia del Niño on Sunday: Denver Museum of Nature & Science is free

The Mexican Cultural Center is again joining forces with Denver Museum of Nature and Science to host Dia del Niño this Sunday, April 28.

Dia del Niño free day at DMNS Richard Wicker

It is the Day of the Child, or Children's Day.

It's a time to celebrate the joy, the innocence, the sense of fun that children naturally possess.

There will be music and dance, and lots of activities.

Dia del Niño is a national holiday in Mexico, dating back 100 years.

Dia del Nino free day at DMNS. Richard Wicker

"Children really hold a reverent place in Latino culture, Mexican culture and they really are a special part of the family and it's something that is super special about our culture and something we like to share with all cultures," said Mexican Cultural Center Executive Director Rachel Garcia.

Doors open at 9 a.m. Sunday morning at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

"It's a super busy day but it's really just a dynamic celebratory energy and everyone's just really excited and it's just a community day, a multi-generational day and it's just great fun," added Maya Youcef-Toumi, Denver Museum of Nature & Science Bilingual Program Coordinator.

Admission to this event is free.

And you can get half off admission to the "Orcas" exhibit and to Planetarium shows.