Colorado Avalanche sign Devon Toews to long-term contract extension

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Friday that they've signed defenseman Devon Toews to a long-term contract extension.

Devon Toews of the Colorado Avalanche poses for his official headshot for the 2023-2024 NHL season on Sept. 20, 2023 at Ball Arena in Denver. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Toews has been with the Avs for three seasons and the seven year deal runs through the 2030-31 season.

Last season the 29-year-old led the team with 138 blocked shots. He was also the Avs' second highest scoring defensemen with 50 (7 goals, 43 assists).

Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland said in a prepared statement that getting Toews re-signed was a priority for the team at the start of this season.

"He has emerged as one of the best defensemen in the NHL and is a huge part of the core of this team. He logs heavy minutes in all situations -- 5-on-5, power play and penalty kill -- plays against the opposition's top lines and is one of the top point-producing defenders in the game as well," MacFarland said in a news release.

Before playing in Denver, Toews played on the New York Islanders.