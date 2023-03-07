Devan Schreiner found guilty in 2021 mail carrier's murder

A jury has found Devan Schreiner guilty of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a USPS postal worker in Longmont. The shooting happened Oct. 13, 2021 in the Somerset Meadows neighborhood.

CBS

Schreiner approached the mail carrier, later identified as Jason Schaefer, while he was at a group of neighborhood mailboxes on Heatherhill Street by Renaissance Drive, shot him several times and then ran off.

Jason Schaefer USPS

It was later revealed that Schreiner was the ex-girlfriend of Schaefer.

Schreiner was found guilty on Tuesday afternoon and immediately sentenced to life in prison without parole.