Devan Schreiner found guilty in 2021 mail carrier's murder

A jury has found Devan Schreiner guilty of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a USPS postal worker in Longmont. The shooting happened Oct. 13, 2021 in the Somerset Meadows neighborhood

Schreiner approached the mail carrier, later identified as Jason Schaefer, while he was at a group of neighborhood mailboxes on Heatherhill Street by Renaissance Drive, shot him several times and then ran off. 

It was later revealed that Schreiner was the ex-girlfriend of Schaefer. 

Schreiner was found guilty on Tuesday afternoon and immediately sentenced to life in prison without parole. 

First published on March 7, 2023 / 3:56 PM

