Colorado deputies shoot, kill suicidal man who called and then pointed gun at deputies, sheriff says

Deputies kill suicidal man who shot at deputies, DougCo sheriff says

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story wrongly described police officials' account of the man's actions. It's been updated to reflect that he allegedly pointed the gun at deputies.

Douglas County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man who officials say called police before pointing a gun at them Saturday night.

The man called the Lone Tree Police Department and said he wanted to kill himself, according to Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly. DougCo deputies got to his house in the 12000 block of Roosevelt Lane in unincorporated Douglas County around 6:20 p.m.

Crisis negotiators spoke to the man, who has not yet been identified, trying to get him to come out of his home when they heard a single gunshot inside, Weekly said. Negotiators continued talking to the man, however, but when he came outside, he was armed with a handgun.

Douglas County sheriff's deputies secure the scene of a shooting in the 12000 block of Roosevelt Lane after deputies shot a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at them on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. CBS

He fired one shot into the air, according to Weekly.

"Moments later, the subject then turned and pointed his firearm at our Douglas County deputies. At that time, several Douglas County deputies fired their weapons, striking the subject," Weekly said.

Those deputies then rendered aid to the man until an ambulance arrived, according to Weekly. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

None of the deputies have been identified as of Sunday morning and the shooting is being investigated by the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.