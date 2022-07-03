Deputies shoot, kill man holding knife to woman's neck

Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shot a man Saturday night when the man ignored their commands and began cutting a woman's neck with a knife, according to an ACSO spokesman.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her neck, per Sgt. Adam Sherman.

Sherman said the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave. No deputies were injured in the incident.

Sherman said Adams County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call at 8:25 p.m. about a domestic disturbance in progress. While deputies were responding, dispatchers learned a weapon may be involved in the disturbance. The deputies were notified.

When the deputies arrived and knocked on the apartment door in the 7000 block of Pecos Street, a man holding a knife answered the door. The man slammed the door shut when he saw the deputies.

The deputies then reported hearing a woman screaming from inside the apartment, according to Sherman. Those deputies forced their way into the apartment and found the same man holding the knife to a woman's neck.

Deputies, Sherman stated, gave several verbal commands ordering the male to drop the knife. The man refused.

Deputies fired on the man when he began causing injury to the woman's neck with the knife, Sherman stated.

The Coroner's Office for Adams and Broomfield Counties will release the identity of the man once notifications of his death have been made to family members.