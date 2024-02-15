Deputies arrest Colorado woman accused of stealing $5,000 worth of merchandise from Southwest Plaza Mall
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted bodycam video on social media of a deputy searching through a vehicle filled with stolen merchandise after receiving a report of a woman shoplifting.
Deputies were called out to the Southwest Plaza Mall located at 8501 W. Bowles Avenue in Littleton for reports of a shoplifter. Thanks to a description, the deputies were able to confront the woman.
During the search of the woman's vehicle, deputies found close to $5,000 worth of merchandise, which led to the woman being arrested and booked for felony theft.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.