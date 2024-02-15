Watch CBS News
Deputies arrest Colorado woman accused of stealing $5,000 worth of merchandise from Southwest Plaza Mall

Jefferson County deputies bust suspected shoplifter with nearly $5,000 in stolen merchandise
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted bodycam video on social media of a deputy searching through a vehicle filled with stolen merchandise after receiving a report of a woman shoplifting.

Deputies were called out to the Southwest Plaza Mall located at 8501 W. Bowles Avenue in Littleton for reports of a shoplifter. Thanks to a description, the deputies were able to confront the woman. 

During the search of the woman's vehicle, deputies found close to $5,000 worth of merchandise, which led to the woman being arrested and booked for felony theft. 

