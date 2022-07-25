Deputies pull over driver going 110 mph on I-70, seize 29 pounds of cocaine

Deputies in Mesa County got a lot more than they anticipated when they pulled over a speeding driver on Interstate 70 last week. Deputies pulled over a vehicle at mile marker 7 on I-70 on July 22, that's near the Colorado-Utah state line.

They said the driver was speeding 110 mph in a 75 mph zone. More than 29 pounds of cocaine and two handguns were found during the stop.

Jaylin Lemons, 22, of Phoenix, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute more than 225 grams of cocaine, a drug felony charge, and transporting more than 14 grams of cocaine into the state of Colorado, along with offender being in possession of a firearm and multiple traffic violations.

Lemons was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.