Denver's Women+Film Festival elevates the many voices of women in the film industry

Women+Film Festival elevates the many voices of women in the film industry

Denver Film is getting ready to host it's Women+Film Festival, a celebration of significant impact women have on movie-making.

"I hope that audiences enjoy the films, and maybe learn something new. I also really hope people connect with independent films," said Ambriehl Turrentine, Programming Manager with Denver Film.

Audience at 2022 Women+Film Festival. From the Hip Photo

The Festival opens with a timely documentary, "Judy Blume Forever." One of Blume's most popular coming-of-age books is set to open as a major motion picture this spring. "Judy Blume Forever" chronicles the trailblazing author's life and career.

"It actually played at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, so we're very happy to bring it to our Denver audiences," Turrentine explained.

The closing presentation is "The Eternal Memory", an award-winning, chronical of one couple's 25-year romance, and how Alzheimer's changed their relationship.

"So it really focuses on the idea of memory, collective memory, as a country and the idea of individual memory when it comes to this diagnosis," Turrentine said during CBS News Colorado's First at Four.

Other offerings during Women+Film include: "Girl Talk", a look at how girls fair in the boy-dominated world of high school debate; "Black Barbie: A Documentary", the story of how Black Barbie was developed; "An Eternity of You and Me", a chronical of a couple's journey with infertility; "Plan C", follows a grassroots organization as it tries to raise awareness about the abortion pill.

"On Friday night, we'll be showing 'Blue Jean', which is set in England 1988. We follow the character, Jean, who's a lesbian in England and in that time, the government was installing a series of laws that prohibited the promotion of homosexuality. So Jean is finding out how to navigate that in her lifetime," Turrentine said.

Marketplace at the Women+Film Festival. From the Hip Photo

In addition to movies made by, influenced by, and about women, festival goers can enjoy an Opening Night Reception on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. There will also be a marketplace featuring the work of women-owned businesses in the lobby of the Sie FilmCenter. Several filmmakers will be on-hand for Q&A sessions after their movies screen.

"This is a time when the entire industry is uplifting historically marginalized voices, so there are a lot of beautiful film options available."

LINK: For Tickets to Women+Film Festival

The Women+Film Festival runs April 13 – April 16, 2023 at the Sie FilmCenter on East Colfax in Denver. Festival passes are $75 for Denver Film Members/$85 for Non-members. Individual film tickets are $15 for Denver Film Members/$18 for Non-members.