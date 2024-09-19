Denver's transportation officials focus on new strategy to keep pedestrians, cyclists safe

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, also known as DOTI, passed out burritos on Thursday to bicyclists at a local park to provide new details about projects in Denver. DOTI staff met with about 50 bicyclists at Friendship Park, near 10th and Perry, to share information about these projects coming up in fall 2024 and spring 2025 around West Denver.

DOTI's staff met with CBS Colorado's First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod on their efforts to create safer streets. DOTI is working to expand slow, safe, and comfortable transportation. In their new strategy, residents of Denver will see many changes in several of Denver's roads. This includes adding new crosswalks, improving bike lanes, and reducing speed limits.

For example; at Knox Court, there will be speed cushions and speed humps added to the road. The speed limit will be lowered from 30 mph to 25 mph. Other roads include:

Fall 2024 Construction

Dartmouth Avenue: Webster Street to Sheridan Boulevard

Knox Court: W. Alameda Avenue to W. 6th Avenue

Knox Court: W. Ohio Avenue to W. Nevada Place

Kentucky Avenue: S. Lowell Boulevard to S. Federal Boulevard

W. Ohio Avenue / S. Clay Street: S Vallejo Street to S. Clay Street and W. Ohio Avenue to W. Kentucky Ave.

Spring 2025 Construction

S. Tennyson Street / 7th Avenue: W. 11th Avenue to W. 7th Avenue to N. Perry Street

S. Perry Street: W. Bayaud Avenue to W. 7th Avenue

Construction Paused

S. Irving Street: W. Amherst Avenue to W. Kentucky Avenue

DOTI tells CBS Colorado these changes will help to reduce the risk of crashes and serious injuries.

"It's hard to really get out on every street and be able to lower speeds on all of our streets," Taylor Phillips, Senior City Planner with DOTI said. "Through some of our intentional design treatments, things like speed bumps and other measures in the roadway that slow drivers will help. We hope to lower the speed of folks in Denver."

Specific dates and times for the projects have not yet been released. All the details about Active Safe Streets with Bicycle Projects can be found online.