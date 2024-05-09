Mayor believes "Vibrant Denver" plan can revitalize downtown

Since the pandemic, downtown Denver has been slower to recover than other cities of similar size. Because of this, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston introduced a plan on Thursday to revitalize the downtown area.

He's calling it "Vibrant Denver" which includes an overhaul and expansion of the current Downtown Development Authority which is designed to free up a revenue stream. Johnston believes expanding the use of Denver's DDA can make more than $500 million available over the next decade for investment within the proposed expansion area downtown.

"We know we can't have a thriving Denver without a thriving downtown. We know we can't have a thriving Colorado without a thriving Denver, we can't have a Rocky Mountain West that thrives without a thriving Colorado," said Johnston.

That new funding stream announced is designed to unlock more housing options, open more public spaces that are welcoming and accessible to all, as well as attract world-class businesses where people want to shop and work.

People who live, work, or visit Denver are asked to weigh in on what is important to the downtown experience on the DDA's website.

From there, the Johnston Administration plans to draft a formal plan of development which he will then submit for Denver City Council approval. The earliest funding would be available is next year.