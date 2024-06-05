Watch CBS News
Denver's first 90 degree day of the year on tap

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Today we could see the first 90 degree heat of the season for Denver and the Front Range.  

The normal high on June 5 is 80 degrees and the record is 96 degrees set back in 2020. Our average first 90 degree day is June 10th. 

The hot weather will stick around Thursday with daytime highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. 

The heat will continue on Friday for Denver and the Front Range with daytime highs staying in the low 90s. For the first time this year triple digits are expected in Grand Junction. 

This weekend, temperatures will gradual cool with a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 

Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 9:54 AM MDT

