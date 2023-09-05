Flamingos take center stage at Denver Zoo's Flock Party

Flock Party is a fun fundraiser for the Denver Zoo. There is food, drinks, and some people wear costumes. But the main attraction of Flock Party is the experiences you get with the zoo's animal ambassadors.

"One of the coolest things that you can see is the elephant crossing the bridge. A 14,000 pound animal crossing a bridge over your head. It's pretty spectacular," said Bert Vescolani, President & CEO of the Denver Zoo.

Flock Party 2022 Denver Zoo

Flock Party gets it's name because the flamingos take center stage for the event. The Denver Zoo is home to about 75 flamingos, some American and some Chilean. Right now they are living in an temporary enclosure, while a new habitat is being built.

"They're just great animals. They're a little smelly at times, but absolutely cool animals," Vescolani said on CBS Colorado Mornings at 9 a.m.

"I didn't know flamingos were smelly. I know their color is really cool, and I love how they sleep," said CBS New Colorado's Michelle Griego.

"Anything that east fish is going to be smelly, just as an FYI, insider track in the zoo world," Vescolani replied.

"And we just learned a new fun fact," Griego responded.

It's projects like their new habitat and the overall mission of the zoo that Flock Party helps pay for.

"It really helps us care for the animals in the best possible way. Our education programs, our field conservation programs, both locally and globally. Everything we do at Denver Zoo is about inspiring people to fall in love with animals and the places that they live and to conserve them in the best possible way," Vescolani explained.

LINK: For Tickets to Denver Zoo's Flock Party

Flock Party is Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Denver Zoo.