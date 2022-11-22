Denver Zoo's Amur tiger Yuri passes after declining health

The Denver zoo is mourning the passing of its Amur tiger Yuri. The 12-year-old cat had been suffering from declining health and the zoo said that an exam "revealed he was experiencing anemia, dehydration, and systemic inflammation."

The zoo said that given the decline in his health, "Yuri's care team was concerned about his prognosis and quality of life and made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him and prevent any further suffering."

The zoo released a series of tweets with memories about Yuri from staff and zookeepers.

This loss, like any, has been hard on our entire staff—and particularly those who cared for him over the years. We'd like to share with you what they loved most about Yuri in their own words.https://t.co/Xv6JaI8SiW — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) November 22, 2022

“Yuri was one of the most magnificent animals I ever worked with. His paws were like dinner plates, and his teeth were 4” daggers, but his sweet chuff was enough to melt your heart." pic.twitter.com/YPe2JhQNIX — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) November 22, 2022

"He loved his rocker and scent enrichment. Even if we hid food inside his rocker, he’d immediately dump it so that he could carry it around. He was a giant goofball that taught me how important it was to earn an animal’s trust." pic.twitter.com/8RC0U3lZJ9 — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) November 22, 2022

"Yuri was a giant goofy cat. He loved to rest in the sun whenever it was out. He was known for having his tongue sticking out at any given moment, especially when he was sleeping. He would always walk with keepers along his habitat barrier, chuffing the whole way." pic.twitter.com/KUlZrWAdls — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) November 22, 2022