Denver Zoo's Amur tiger Yuri passes after declining health

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver zoo is mourning the passing of its Amur tiger Yuri. The 12-year-old cat had been suffering from declining health and the zoo said that an exam "revealed he was experiencing anemia, dehydration, and systemic inflammation."

The zoo said that given the decline in his health, "Yuri's care team was concerned about his prognosis and quality of life and made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize  him and prevent any further suffering." 

 The zoo released a series of tweets with memories about Yuri from staff and zookeepers.   

First published on November 22, 2022 / 12:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

