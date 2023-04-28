Denver Zoo welcomes in new Asian elephant "Duncan" to bachelor herd

Officials with the Denver Zoo announced a new addition was added to its Asian elephant bachelor herd after introducing "Duncan."

Denver Zoo introduced Duncan on Friday as the 9-year-old, 7,000 pound elephant joined the zoo's five other elephants in Toyota Elephant Passage.

Zoo officials say Duncan arrived this week from the Houston Zoo. He was born on Feb. 7, 2014 to parents, Shanti and Thai. A few of Ducan's hobbies include swimming in the rain and loves to eat cantaloupe and alfalfa hay.

Duncan Photos Denver Zoo

The Zoo's team of elephant care experts report that Duncan is already settling in as he joins 53-year-old Groucho, 19-year-old Bodhi, 15-year-old Billy, 14-year-old Chuck , and 13-year-old Jake. Duncan coming to Denver Zoo is a part of its ongoing efforts to help save and protect the endangered species.

Duncan's move to Denver comes at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' (AZA) Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan (SSP) and supports the natural history of this species thanks to the facilities and expertise that provide a comfortable home for male elephants to thrive.

Duncan Photos Denver Zoo

Denver Zoo's elephant keepers have already introduced the 9-year-old to the herd's leader, Groucho, and will continue to introduce him to other members of the group as he settles in.

Guests and members may be able to see Duncan in the area of Toyota Elephant Passage directly east of the Clayton F. Freiheit Elephant House. For more information and tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/40I5AJT.