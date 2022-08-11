Denver Zoo flamingos get clear view for snack time

The flamingos at the Denver Zoo are getting a little treat during meal time. Zookeeper Anton had a custom acrylic feeder tank designed so guests can view the majestic birds from a new angle.

Flamingos are filter feeders which means they use their beaks to strain out algae and small crustaceans from the water.

The birds can be up to 5 feet tall and weigh up to 6 pounds.

According to the Denver Zoo, "The flamingo's brilliant pink or reddish feather color comes from its diet. The small crustaceans and algae that flamingoes eat contain a substance called beta-carotene that is deposited in the feathers. Without adequate amounts of beta-carotene in their diet, flamingo feathers gradually lose their brilliant color."