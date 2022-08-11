Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Zoo flamingos get clear view for snack time

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Zoo Flamingos get new feeder
Denver Zoo Flamingos get new feeder 00:19

The flamingos at the Denver Zoo are getting a little treat during meal time. Zookeeper Anton had a custom acrylic feeder tank designed so guests can view the majestic birds from a new angle.

denver-zoo-flamingos-feeding-3.jpg
CBS

Flamingos are filter feeders which means they use their beaks to strain out algae and small crustaceans from the water. 

The birds can be up to 5 feet tall and weigh up to 6 pounds.

denver-zoo-flamingos-feeding-2.jpg
CBS

According to the Denver Zoo, "The flamingo's brilliant pink or reddish feather color comes from its diet. The small crustaceans and algae that flamingoes eat contain a substance called beta-carotene that is deposited in the feathers. Without adequate amounts of beta-carotene in their diet, flamingo feathers gradually lose their brilliant color."

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 3:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.