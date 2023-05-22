Denver ranks among cities with worst air quality in the world as wildfire smoke lingers

On Monday, Denver ranked in the top 20 for cities across the world with poor air quality. The poor air quality has been sticking around for the past several days as smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to drift into Colorado.

Last week, Denver was second in the world with the worst air quality. This week, the city is starting off in the number 16 position.

Canadian officials say scattered rains and even smoke cover have cooled air temperatures and helped efforts to fight wildfires in Alberta over the weekend. Meanwhile, a new fire in neighboring British Columbia has led to an evacuation order for one rural area. . Officials say 84 fires burned in the province Sunday, 23 of which were out of control. More than 10,000 people were sheltering away from their homes.

LINK: World Air Quality Ranking