Denver woman who moved to Israel fears war but says she won't move back to Colorado

A product of Denver's Steck Elementary and East High School, Suzy Pilcer moved to Israel decades ago and now finds her family in the middle of a deadly war.

The fighting is intense with the Israeli Defense Force on the ground in Gaza and Palestinian extremist groups resisting the multiple-front attack.

From her home near Nazareth in Israel, she told CBS News Colorado, "in my 35 years living in Israel, no war has been like this. No, I have not seen anything like it."

She calls it a fight for her country's existence. Four of her children are now soldiers for Israel.

"We want peace and our soldiers will pay any price to get that peace," she said.

A heavy price is being paid on both sides of this war.

In Gaza, not just Hamas militants, but innocent civilians are caught in the middle. As of Oct. 31, around 1,400 people were killed in Israel while over 8.500 people were killed in Gaza, according to Israeli and Palestinian health officials.

Pilcer blames the group that attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

The hostages being held in Gaza are seen by her as another form of shield. Pilcer knows one of them.

"They do put up videos of the hostages, who are alive and talking, but we don't know what the situation is, or where they are being held," she said.

When asked if she would return to Colorado to wait out the war, she said she wants to stay where she is to support her country Israel.