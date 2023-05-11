Denver woman wins $1 million with Monopoly 200X Scratch ticket, quickly puts an offer on new house

A Denver woman says she was shocked when she recently discovered she had won $1 million through the Colorado Lottery.

The woman's name is Crystal and is only providing the first initial of her last name: G. She posed for a photo that was posted on the Colorado Lottery's Facebook page with the symbolic check for $1 million.

Crystal G. in Denver won $1,000,000 on her Monopoly 200X Scratch ticket and has already put an offer in on a... Posted by Colorado Lottery on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Crystal won with a Monopoly 200X Scratch ticket. The Colorado Lottery post says that after she scratched off the top prize on the ticket she "didn't get nervous or excited until she told her kids."

"When she called her son into the room to look at the ticket and sent a picture to her niece in Ohio, she said, 'Are you pranking me? Is this real!?' Crystal told them, 'No, I have this in my hand; I think this is real!'" the Colorado Lottery wrote on Facebook.

Crystal says she has already put an offer on a house and is hoping it will get accepted. She says moving in there would mean she'd be closer to her sister, who lives in Colorado Springs. She's also considering taking a vacation in Hawaii.

The Colorado Lottery says Crystal has played Scratch games a couple of times a month for a while. One time she won $200. She's a little more excited about this win!

So far the Colorado Lottery isn't saying where Crystal bought the winning ticket.