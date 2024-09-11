Denver Weather: Not as warm on Wednesday but still critical fire danger due to wind

Wednesday will not be as warm with daytime highs in the upper 80s. There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

CBS

A Red Flag Warning is in place for the Eastern Plains from noon through 8 pm tonight due to strong winds, dry conditions and warm temperatures.

CBS

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday because of critical fire danger. The combination of above normal temperatures, wind gusts up to 40 mph, low relative humidity and dry soil means a wildfire could start and spread rapidly.

CBS

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged on Thursday and any activity that may produce a spark should be avoided. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch starting 12 PM Thursday afternoon to 8 PM Thursday evening for most of the Front Range, including Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins.

CBS

In addition, a Red Flag Warning has been posted for portions of the Western Slope and the Eastern Plains on Thursday for wind gusts up to 40 MPH and humidity under 15 percent.

CBS

Temperatures will be cooler on Friday with daytime highs dropping into the low 80s. Looking ahead to the weekend, we heat back up into the mid-80s with mostly sunny and dry conditions.