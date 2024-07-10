Denver Weather: Extreme heat prompts First Alert Weather Days this weekend

Dangerous heat will arrive starting Thursday across the Front Range and the state. Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been declared First Alert Weather days for the extreme heat.

CBS

Friday through the weekend, expect temperatures to climb to near record levels. Friday the record is 101 degrees, Saturday the record is 100 degrees and Sunday the record is 100 degrees.

CBS

While Denver is no stranger to hot days, it's when those hot days become successive that problems start to arise.

Here are some tips to stay cool and safe:

Make sure to drink plenty of water and fluids

Stay out of sun as much as possible

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible

Find air-conditioned space and limit sun exposure

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day

It's also important to remember to never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

By Tuesday temperatures will fall into the lower 90s with a chance for a few showers to return to the forecast.