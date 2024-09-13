Denver weather: Cooler Friday with warmer weather for the weekend

Thanks to a cold front, daytime high temperatures will drop by about ten degrees today. The Front Range will be in the low 80s with the mountain in the 70s.

It will be another hazy day due to wildfire smoke from fires burning in California. The smoke will be light to moderate throughout the day with moderate air quality with poor visibility. Conditions are expected to improve by the afternoon gradually.

We will have mostly sunny and calmer conditions across the Front Range and the mountains. After a taste of fall temperatures today, warm weather will return for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

We will have beautiful football weather for the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday. It should stay dry and calm throughout the game.

On Sunday, for the Broncos home opener daytime highs will be in the upper 80s. By halftime, there is a ten percent chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

Warm weather sticks around for the start of the work week with temperatures staying above normal, but we are tracking changes by the end of the week as a trough of low-pressure moves in ushering in much cooler weather. Daytime highs will drop into the low 70s for Friday and into the weekend just in time for the fall equinox on Sunday.