Denver Water summer rules now in effect, "I Water That Way" song parodies pop icons for water usage message

Denver Water parodies "I Want It That Way" to raise awareness about water usage

Watering rules for Denver Water customers take effect May 1, and before you can say "It's gonna be May" you might want to rethink your pop icon reference from NSYNC to the Backstreet Boys. Or rather, the "Splashstreet Boys."

That's right, Denver Water has released what's sure to be a hit on the pop charts. The song "i water that way" shows some dedicated performers belting out lyrics that drive home the message of responsible water usage in various scenic locations around Colorado like the Marston Treatment Plant and Reservoir.

The song is a parody of the Backstreet Boys "I Want It That Way" hit single that was released 25 years ago.

In the Denver Water version, the lyrics reflect a watering best practices message like "Don't water when it's rainin' / I water that way / Don't water when it's windy / I water that way / Don't let your water wash away / I water that way."

The Splashstreet Boys singing "i water that way" Denver Water

Denver Water used the song to highlight this year's watering rules which went into effect May 1 and continue through Oct. 1. The watering rules are similar to years past.

Additional Information from Denver Water:

Summer watering rules for May 1 to Oct. 1

The watering rules incorporate best practices for efficient outdoor water use that will help keep your landscape healthy. It's a simple way for you to help protect our water supply now and in the future.

Water during cooler times of the day — lawn watering is NOT allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Water two days per week, adding a third day only when needed. (Watering more than three days is not allowed.)

Do not allow water to pool in gutters, streets and alleys.

Do not waste water by letting it spray on concrete and asphalt.

Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days.

Do not irrigate while it is raining or during high winds.

Use a hose nozzle with a shut-off valve when washing your car.

TIP: Longer grass is more water efficient. Keep cool season grasses like Kentucky bluegrass between 2.5-3.5 inches and warm season grasses between 1-3 inches.

Lawn watering times

These times are based on a sprinkler system running at an efficient level. Watering is not allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Watering two days a week should be sufficient during most of the summer. If needed, water a third day only during extreme heat or dry periods. Water trees and shrubs as needed, but not between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Shrubs and perennials need half as much water as lawns.

There are no assigned watering days, but never water a zone more than three days per week.

Planting new seed or sod

Denver Water customers with newly planted seed or sod may water the new turf as necessary for up to 21 days. After 21 days, the seed or sod is subject to outdoor watering rules.

If you are requesting a watering exemption, the newly landscaped area should be 250 square feet or larger. It is wasteful to run an irrigation system on an area any smaller, and you can hand water areas that are less than 250 square feet. Keep in mind that you may see an increase in your water bill upon watering for up to 21 days.

Tip: Amending the soil with compost prior to planting will help to establish new plant material more successfully. Denver Water recommends that you till compost into the areas that you are planting. Learn more about the benefits of compost.

To submit your request for a 21-day watering rules exemption, fill out the Customer Care Contact Form (available 24/7), chat with us during business hours using the blue chat icon found on the lower right corner of denverwater.org/SummerWatering, or call 303-893-2444.

Reporting water waste

If you see water waste in Denver parks, water use that does not meet the rules, call 3-1-1.

To report water waste anywhere else, do one of the following:

Fill out our Report Water Waste form online (available 24/7).

Chat with us during business hours using the blue chat icon found on the lower right corner of denverwater.org/SummerWatering.

Call Denver Water at 303-893-2444.