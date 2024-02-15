Denver wants feedback on proposed changes to Sidewalk Ordinance

A committee is taking feedback about proposed changes to Sidewalk Ordinance 307 through an online survey. The ordinance was passed by Denver voters in November 2022.

The committee that will review feedback was established by Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. They will review and refine the ordinance through three proposed changes.

The committee has been meeting twice a month since August of last year to consider the sidewalk fee structure. There are approximately 2,300 miles of sidewalks within Denver, including 300 miles of missing sidewalks and 830 miles of narrow sidewalks.

Sidewalk Ordinance 307 would assess a fee on homeowners to pay for construction, repairs and maintenance. Under the ballot measure, the city would have imposed a fee of between $2 and $4 a linear foot.

"I'm proud of the hard work the Committee has done to develop recommendations that refine the sidewalk ordinance and details of implementation and that honor the will of the voters," said Jill Locantore, Committee Chair and Executive Director of the Denver Streets Partnership, in a statement. "After community members weigh in over the coming weeks, the Committee encourages Denver City Council to adopt the final recommended changes swiftly to avoid further delays in the implementation of the program."

The proposed changes address 1) fees for residential properties, 2) the fee discount program and 3) implementation timelines. Residents can review the recommendations and provide feedback through an online survey at www.denvergov.org/sidewalks.