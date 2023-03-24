Denver wants volunteers to serve on "sidewalk ordinance task force"

The City of Denver is looking for volunteers to serve on the sidewalk ordinance task force. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is searching for people to serve on the task force that will meet every week for the next five months.

CBS

Ordinance 307 created a sidewalk enterprise and enacted an annual fee paid by property owners with revenues dedicated to sidewalk construction, maintenance, and repairs. Voters approved the ordinance in November 2022.

Denver residents interested in serving on the task force should email DOTISidewalks@denvergov.org by the end of day on Friday, April 7, 2023, providing their name, address, and a statement about why they are interested in participating on the sidewalk task force.