Denver taking the party to the streets with ¡Viva! Streets

¡Viva! Streets is a street festival series designed to encourage people to explore downtown. During four Sundays throughout the summer, about 3.5 miles of Downtown streets will be closed to cars, so that people can walk, bike, roll, jog, scoot or even dance among several activity hubs.

"It's a fun, free, family-friendly event series this summer that will connect communities, specifically the Baker neighborhood and the Five Points neighborhood, along Broadway and Welton Streets," said Ellen Forthofer, Manager of Urban Planning for the Downtown Denver Partnership.

Downtown Denver Partnership is basing ¡Viva! Streets on a tradition that has become popular in more than 400 cities in nearly 30 countries across South and Latin America.

"Looking back at what they started in Bogota 40-years ago, they were looking at transportation, promoting sustainable transportation, promoting health and wellness. We saw this in Mexico City where They're really promoting families, and we've even seen domestically where they promote business. And, we really want to bring the three of those things together here," said Andrew Iltis, Vice President of Planning & Community Impact for the Downtown Denver Partnership.

Denver is no stranger to street festivals. Taste of Colorado has been held at Civic Center Park for years. This year, Taste of Colorado will be joining forces with ¡Viva! Streets. Instead of one event on Labor Day weekend, there will be four Taste of Colorado events on each of the ¡Viva! Streets days. Food, drinks, and live entertainment will be set up at Civic Center Park.

There will also be an entertainment hub on South Broadway, on Welton Street, and at Sonny Lawson Park. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be free chess, free yoga classes, a bike rodeo for kids, a juggling workshop, free dance classes, historic neighborhood bike and walk tours. Plus, individual businesses will be offering their own activities during ¡Viva! Streets. The Denver Art Museum is also offering a free day at the museum.

¡Viva! Streets does come with some major road closures, so driving may be a bit of a challenge. Broadway will be closed from Alameda to 20th Street, and Welton Street will be closed from 20th to Downing Street.

"If people are trying to get around the event there are places along Broadway and the Welton corridor where cars will be able to cross, big streets like Colfax, 8th, 6th, and Speer," Iltis said.

Denver police officers will be at major intersections along the route, allowing traffic to cross. The full list of cross points is 6th, Speer, 8th, Colfax, 17th and 18th along Broadway, and 20th and Park Ave. West along Welton Street.

¡Viva! Streets kicks off on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14th, 2023. Then it returns on June 4th, July 9th, and August 6th, 2023. It's free to get in, but there will be costs for food and drinks. E-bikes, electric scooters and segways are allowed. Dogs are allowed as long as they're on a leash, well-behaved, and owners clean up after them.

In an earlier report, CBS News Colorado received a statement from the Broadway Merchants Association, which supports more than 100 businesses in the area, expressing some concerns about the event.