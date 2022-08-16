Watch CBS News
Sports

DU hockey coach David Carle signs multi-year extension

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Fresh off their 2022 National Championship win this spring, DU has resigned men's hockey head coach David Carle to a multi-year extension. 

david-carle.jpg
CBS

Carle will stay at DU through the 2026-2027 season. In his four years at the helm of the program, Carle has led the Pioneers to an 86-43-13 record, two NCAA Frozen Four appearances, an NCHC conference title in the 2021-2022 season, and a record-tying ninth national championship. 

du-hockey-celebration-2.jpg
(credit: CBS)

"David Carle represents the impressive values of Denver Hockey, and I'm thankful for not only inheriting such an intelligent and hardworking head coach but for the work of Vice Chancellor Karlton Creech and University leadership before my arrival to facilitate this contract extension," Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Ritchie Center Operations Josh Berlo said in a release. "The 2022 Men's Ice Hockey National Championship added another legacy marker to an already storied program. I've had the chance to get to know David over the years and admire the way that he leads this elite program."

At 32 years old, Carle became the fourth-youngest head coach in DI hockey history to win a national title. After the win, he was named the USCHO.com Coach of the Year. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 11:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.