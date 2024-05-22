Denver Trolley returns to historic route along the South Platte River

The Denver Trolley is making a comeback this week as it returns to the historic route along the South Platte River. The routes return for the 2024 riverfront season on Thursday and continue through Aug. 12.

The trolley has been operating since the 80s. The Denver Trolley takes visitors on a 25-minute ride along the South Platte River, giving them views of the culturally rich stretch of the South Platte River Greenway.

"It's a replica of the ones that used to run from 1901 to 1950," said Ethan Vazzie-Mintz with the Denver Trolley. "The trolley is unique because it really is the bridge between Denver's past when there were hundreds of miles of track all over and people would take rides to supermarkets to the amusement parks, visit friends."

The Denver Trolley is the last operating trolley in Denver. It departs from the station stop in Confluence Park behind REI at 1416 Platte Street. REI was the Denver Tramway Power Company building from 1901 to 1950.

The trolley operates Thursdays through Mondays departing every half hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and makes stops at the Downtown Aquarium, the Children's Museum of Denver, and Broncos Stadium/Meow Wolf when requested.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket tent in Confluence Park or at the Children's Museum.