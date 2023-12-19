Denver ties heat record for Dec. 19
The weather is a lot warmer than it's supposed to be in Colorado for this time of year. High temperatures on Tuesday afternoon climbed into the mid to upper 60s across the Denver metro area and the Front Range.
In Denver, Tuesday's high temperature of 67 tied a record. The only other time it's been 67 degrees in Denver on Dec. 19 was in 1917.
"A big bubble of high pressure continues to dominate our region and that's what we can attribute the warmth to," said First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert.
Temperatures are also above average in Colorado's high country.
The above average trend will continue through Friday. Colder air will move in over the weekend and rain and snow are possible for Denver.
