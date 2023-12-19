Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver ties heat record for Dec. 19

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Weather: Near record breaking temperatures Tuesday
Colorado Weather: Near record breaking temperatures Tuesday 02:53

The weather is a lot warmer than it's supposed to be in Colorado for this time of year. High temperatures on Tuesday afternoon climbed into the mid to upper 60s across the Denver metro area and the Front Range.

denver4.jpg
CBS

 In Denver, Tuesday's high temperature of 67 tied a record. The only other time it's been 67 degrees in Denver on Dec. 19 was in 1917.

"A big bubble of high pressure continues to dominate our region and that's what we can attribute the warmth to," said First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert.

Temperatures are also above average in Colorado's high country.


The above average trend will continue through Friday. Colder air will move in over the weekend and rain and snow are possible for Denver.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 3:15 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.