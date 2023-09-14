Watch CBS News
Denver could make streets blocked to vehicles permanent in extension of pandemic-era solutions

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A pandemic-era solution to help the restaurant industry could become permanent in Denver. In the summer of 202, the city shut down Larimer Street to traffic between 28th and 29th streets and 14th and 15th, opening it up to pedestrians and restaurants that wanted to expand outdoor seating.

Street closures to traffic could become permanent in some parts of Denver.  CBS

Glenarm Place was also closed to traffic between 15th and 17th streets. 

Now the city is considering closing those three corridors to traffic- for good. The street closure permits for those areas are set to expire this year. A pilot program would determine if those closures could become permanent after a five-year period. 

