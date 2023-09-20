Watch CBS News
Denver Startup Week kicks off Wednesday with focus on entrepreneurs, innovation

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Startup Week kicks off Wednesday with focus on entrepreneurs, innovation 01:38

Denver Startup Week kicked off Wednesday and this year, the event is in person once again. It's a chance for people who want to start their own businesses to meet with other entrepreneurs. 

Ebony Notes is one business that's been a part of Denver Startup Week for years. It's an app that provides words of affirmation. 

The event is in its 11th year and has brought in more than 10,000 people who have a chance to attend 230 programs, events and sessions as an opportunity to share ideas. 

Ebony Notes founder LaDonna Welch said Denver Startup Week is a great way to uplift small businesses. 

"As an entrepreneur, you need to get out there. You need to get in front of others. They need to know what you're doing so that you don't have to do it alone because you are on point. And having an ecosystem so that we can be successful," said Welch. 

Denver Startup Week concludes on Friday night. 

First published on September 20, 2023 / 11:59 AM

