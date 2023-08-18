"Denver Star" dances to fund dance education at her school

Dancing with the Denver Stars is a big fundraiser for the education programming at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. The dance company provides dance education in dozens of schools across the Metro Area.

The gala was held on Saturday, August 23, 2023. CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego was among the 13 stars who participated. Former Broncos running back Terrell Davis also took the stage. But for one star taking on the challenge of Dancing with the Denver Stars brought all the aspects of her life together.

CBS

Meredith Leighty is the Mayor of Northglenn.

"It's really inspiring. I love our City Council. I love our city staff," she explained.

Leighty spent two years on the City Council, and has been mayor for four years.

"It's really community focused, engaging with the residents and trying to help them as much as I can," she said.

Leighty's day job is serving the students at Belmar School of Integrated Arts, Bel Arts. She's been at the school for 10-years and is the principal.

"There's just joy all the time. I love it here," she said of Bel Arts.

The school integrates arts into every aspect of its curriculum.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

"So part of our mission is to develop courageous learners. We really push that risk taking," Leighty explained.

So when she was asked to participate in Dancing with the Denver Stars as the Mayor of Northglenn, Leighty had to rise to the challenge.

"I was really excited for the opportunity," she told CBS News Colorado. "It was also really scary, so it gave me the opportunity to model what I expect my teachers and my staff to do, take a risk and kind of grow through that."

She spent weeks developing and practicing a routine, which she performed with her partner.

"Ohhh, it was so fun," she said.

The entire time she knew that each step would directly benefit her students.

"We bring the dancers here, and they do a dance residency. They do some professional learning with my teachers," Leighty said of Bel Arts partnership with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance.

LINK: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

This year's Dancing with the Denver Stars raised $141,500 which will fund education programming at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance.