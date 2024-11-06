Watch CBS News
Denver's records first measurable snow of the season, more on the way late in the week

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

More snow coming heading into the weekend for Colorado and Denver
More snow coming heading into the weekend for Colorado and Denver 02:45

A snowstorm that moved across Colorado and resulted in Denver's first official measurable snow of the season packed quite a punch for the Eastern Plains. And while many of us are still shoveling, there is another heavy blast expected on Friday.

Snowfall amounts across the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado ranged from 5 inches to over a foot in some spots. Officially, at Denver International Airport we saw 5.5 inches of snow, plus over a foot in Genesee and Limon.

snow-totals-2.png

There are still Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in place through Thursday for a few more inches of snow. 

all-winter-alerts.png
all-winter-alerts1.png

Snowfall amounts will be light on Thursday, But, more flakes will be flying here and there.

ecmwf-fr-snow.png

Southern Colorado was buried with a one to over two feet of snow with more expected through Wednesday night.

snow-totals-3.png

Winter Storm Warnings and Watches are in place for Southern sections of the state for another foot or more Thursday night into Friday night.

all-winter-alert3s.png

The same storm that dumped on the state Wednesday will now start moving into southeastern Colorado out over the plains. This will bring in another good shot of winter-like moisture. We have a First Alert Weather Day already posted for Friday and Saturday.

dave-national-futurecast.png

At this time, similar amounts of snow are possible Friday night into Saturday afternoon. With 3 to 6 inches possible in the Denver metro area and the potential for 6 to 12 inches again in some of our southern and southwestern suburbs. These amounts are likely to change, but, intended to give you the heads up that another blast of heavy snow is still possible.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

