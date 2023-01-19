Denver Snow Angels help clear sidewalks for those who cannot

After a winter storm, it can be difficult for some people to clear their sidewalks of snow. That's where the Denver Snow Angels come in.

CBS

The volunteers bring their shovels and help clear those sidewalks for those who cannot. They are part of the Denver Snow Angels force that helps people avoid fines for not clearing their sidewalks.

First-time Snow Angel Paul went to work at a home near James A. Bible Park in Denver.

CBS

"I was on my way to work today and got the message and I said, 'Oh, I'm turning around and I'm going to shovel some snow and go help somebody."

LINK: Denver Snow Angels

Additional Information from the City of Denver:

Eligible applicants include the following:

Must be a Denver City & County resident

Residents or older adults physically unable to shovel

Neighbors living with a disability

Financially unable to pay for a service

If you reside outside the City and County of Denver and need assistance, please call 211.

The Snow Angels program does not: