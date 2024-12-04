Denver Scholarship Foundation helps students apply for federal financial aid for college

Students get help filling out FAFSA for federal aid

Students get help filling out FAFSA for federal aid

Students get help filling out FAFSA for federal aid

The Denver Scholarship Foundation helped students and parents apply for federal financial aid for college on Wednesday. They gathered at the Tivoli Student Union on the Auraria Campus.

Students received assistance with FAFSA applications at the Auraria campus. CBS

Last year there were many delays with FAFSA and many families skipped the application process. According to the Department of Education, there haven't been any problems with the online form after weeks of testing. They also said they added 700 workers to the call center to help this year.

"Financial processes anywhere can be frustrating. I often joke with students that it feels like we have to have an accounting or law degree to do the FAFSA and so I think there are just so many barriers that students, especially with the first time they are applying to college, encounter with the application and it can be incredibly intimidating and so to be able to break it down for students and their families and really advocate for them the full amount of financial aid that they can access for college can be really life-changing," said Maria Finan DSF Lead Campus Advisor at CU Denver.

Students get help with the FAFSA application. CBS

The deadline to fill out the FAFSA form is June 30, 2025. The state-based aid is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The next event for the Denver Scholarship Foundation is Feb. 4, 2025.