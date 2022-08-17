Watch CBS News
8th, Elati Safe Outdoor Space in Denver moving to new unannounced location

Safe outdoor space moving away from Denver Health campus to unknown new location
A safe outdoor space on the Denver Health campus is moving.

The Colorado Village Collaborative is closing the location at W 8th Ave and Elati Street. CVS hasn't announced where the new safe outdoor space will be yet.

A safe outdoor space program houses people who need temporary or emergency shelter. 

The Denver Health location was the first to be specially designed to support unhoused Native Americans. It opened last December with a 1-year lease. It's served 95 people, and 24 have moved into long-term housing.

