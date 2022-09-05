Driver faces vehicular assault, DUI after passenger seriously hurt in rollover crash in Denver
A man was seriously hurt after the driver of a vehicle he was in lost control and rolled it on Monday morning near Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Denver Police Department tweeted.
DPD says the driver is being held and faces charges for vehicular assault and DUI.
According to the DPD tweet, the driver lost control of the vehicle at E 56th Avenue and Worchester Street, and it rolled. The passenger was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.