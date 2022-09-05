Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver faces vehicular assault, DUI after passenger seriously hurt in rollover crash in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Driver faces vehicular assault, DUI after passenger seriously hurt in rollover crash in Denver
Driver faces vehicular assault, DUI after passenger seriously hurt in rollover crash in Denver 00:15

A man was seriously hurt after the driver of a vehicle he was in lost control and rolled it on Monday morning near Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Denver Police Department tweeted.

DPD says the driver is being held and faces charges for vehicular assault and DUI. 

56th-worchester-eb-raw-1-concatenated-111504-frame-1766.jpg
CBS

According to the DPD tweet, the driver lost control of the vehicle at E 56th Avenue and Worchester Street, and it rolled. The passenger was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 11:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.