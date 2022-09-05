Driver faces vehicular assault, DUI after passenger seriously hurt in rollover crash in Denver

A man was seriously hurt after the driver of a vehicle he was in lost control and rolled it on Monday morning near Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Denver Police Department tweeted.

DPD says the driver is being held and faces charges for vehicular assault and DUI.

CBS

According to the DPD tweet, the driver lost control of the vehicle at E 56th Avenue and Worchester Street, and it rolled. The passenger was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries.