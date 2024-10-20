Denver residents want more done to enhance safety near La Alma-Lincoln Park

Denver residents want more done to enhance safety near park

Denver residents want more done to enhance safety near park

Denver residents want more done to enhance safety near park

Denver residents of the La Alma-Lincoln neighborhood, including longtime resident Doricel Aragon, are struggling with ongoing safety issues such as drug use and crime.

These concerns continue to haunt this neighborhood, despite plans for an $8.4 million park grant aimed at revitalization. While the funding promises improvements like a skate park, a new playground and even safety features like more lighting, locals stress that addressing existing safety problems must take priority before construction begins in late 2026.

Denver Parks & Recreation and Trust for Public Land announced the National Park Service's $8.4 million investment in La Alma-Lincoln Park through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program.

"You cannot beautify it and not change the existing problem; it's not going to go away," said Aragon.

Doricel Aragon CBS

For residents like Aragon, the neighborhood hasn't necessarily been a walk in the park. She says that walking to the grocery store often exposes her children to people using drugs in public or on drugs.

Denver Parks and Recreation and the Trust for Public Land hope this grant will help not only make the community's vision true but also safer.

Jim Petterson, vice president of the Trust for Public Land for the Mountain West region, says this grant is huge for the city.

"This new funding will allow investments in an exercise and story loop, a skate park, playground expansion, picnic areas, lighting and restore the amphitheater on site," said Petterson.

That includes a new plaza, relocation and replacement of existing tennis and basketball courts, replacement of softball field turf, new shade structure and new fencing.

While the plan includes preserving the park's history, residents emphasize that safety is their top priority.

"I would like the city to allocate the funds to address the current open drug use," Aragon added.

In late August, the city closed the park due to ongoing issues, including drug sales, crime and vandalism. It also closed in 2022 over violent crime. Denver Parks and Recreation says the funding will enhance public safety and increase activation and visitation from residents.

Fenced La Alma-Lincoln Park and Recreation Center photographed in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. La Alma-Lincoln Park and Recreation Center was closed due to ongoing violence. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Construction is set to begin in late 2026, and while revitalization is welcomed, residents urge officials to prioritize safety in the improvement process.

In 2013, TPL worked with DPR to install an outdoor fitness zone at La Alma-Lincoln Park. In December 2023, TPL launched a technical assistance program to support eligible applicants in their pursuit of ORLP grants.

Through the ORLP program, the National Park Service awarded $254.68 million to 54 communities for locally-led park projects across 24 states.

While residents welcome revitalization, they've been urging officials to prioritize safety in the process.